WICKLINE, Col. Harold W. Passed away on August 24, 2019 at Hearth & Home at El Camino. He was born on February 3, 1924 in Beaver, Ohio to the late Watson and Mae (Fout) Wickline. He graduated from high school in 1942 and in 1943 joined the Army Air Corps where he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1945. After his release from active service he joined the Army National Guard and a year later became a full-time technician with the Air National Guard where he had tours of duty at squadron, group, wing and division levels. From 1968 to 1969 he was called to active service in Taipai, Taiwan. His last assignment was in active as Commander of Rickenbacker Air Base. Harold attended University of Tennessee Cadet Program and was a graduate of Air War College. He spent 40 years in the service and served his country in three different wars. He was preceded in death by his four brothers and one son, Scott. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Sandra; daughter, Katrina (Mark) Neal; grandchildren, Matthew and Jennifer and two great-granddaughters, Ailyn and Kayla. A celebration of Col. W. Wickline's life will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:30 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. Military honors will be held at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., Springfield or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 1, 2019