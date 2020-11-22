1/1
Harold WRIGHT
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WRIGHT, Harold Roger

(87) of Monroe, Ohio, went to be with our Lord on November 12, 2020. He passed away at

Atrium Medical Center in

Middletown, Ohio. Harold was born on May 29, 1933, in Wood County, Ohio, to the late Harvey "Dick" and Ivadale

(Porter) Wright. Harold was a 1951 graduate of Jackson Township High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War where he earned several medals and commendations for his bravery and heroism, including the Purple Heart. He worked as a diesel mechanic for France Stone Company in North Baltimore for 42 years. Harold was a proud member of Unity Baptist Church in Middletown, OH, where he attended services regularly. As an avid Christian, Harold was an incredibly kind and generous man with many friends. His passions were spending time with his family, exploring the country in his RV, and working on his 1931 Ford Model A Coupe. Harold is survived by his wife,

Gloria (Sue) Wright; daughter, Terri (Tom) Winkeljohn; granddaughter, Kristi (Brad) Kinn; grandson, Brian (Stephanie) Waaland; step-grandson, Alex (Kristie) Winkeljohn; step-granddaughter, Stacey (Jacob) Amstutz; great-grandchildren, Brodyn and Gavi Kinn and Sawyer Amstutz; 14 nieces and nephews; stepsons, John (Avinne) Kiser and Greg (Gail) Kiser; stepgrandchildren, Olivia (Craig) Reed, Alex, Logan, Addison, and Grant Kiser; and his beloved dog, Molly. Harold was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Shirley) Wright; and his sister, Helen (Roy) Murdock.

Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church or another charity of the donor's choice. Due to ongoing COVID restrictions, a private memorial service for family only will be held at the Dayton Veterans Cemetery on a later date with Pastor Bobby Reed officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved