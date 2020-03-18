|
YAZELL, Harold Emery Age 90, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence. Harold was born in Paris, KY to the late Leonard and Rose (Walton) Yazell. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Yazell; his children, Connie (Mark) Clark, Rodney Yazell, Doris (Walt) Lawson and Michael (Patty) Yazell; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Leslie (Donna) Yazell; his sister, Sandra (Eugene) Franklin. Funeral Services are 11am Friday Match 20, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 18, 2020