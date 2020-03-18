Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold YAZELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold YAZELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold YAZELL Obituary
YAZELL, Harold Emery Age 90, of Franklin, OH; died Sunday March 15, 2020 at his residence. Harold was born in Paris, KY to the late Leonard and Rose (Walton) Yazell. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Yazell; his children, Connie (Mark) Clark, Rodney Yazell, Doris (Walt) Lawson and Michael (Patty) Yazell; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brother, Leslie (Donna) Yazell; his sister, Sandra (Eugene) Franklin. Funeral Services are 11am Friday Match 20, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -