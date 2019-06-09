Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Harriet KOHL

Harriet KOHL Obituary
KOHL, Harriet S. 92, of New Carlisle, OH, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was the daughter of Wilbur & Elizabeth Shuey. She was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth Staley, Alice Bumgardner, Sarah Norris, & brothers-in-law Carl Kohl and Harry Kohl. She is survived by her husband Milton Kohl of New Carlisle, OH; sisters Dorothy (Harry) Kohl, Palm City, FL and Caroline Shuey, Miamisburg, OH; son Edwin (Susan) Kohl, Beavercreek, OH; daughter Kathryn (Ted) Hafer, LaRue, OH; daughter Linda Kohl (Randy Helt), New Carlisle, OH; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, other relatives & friends. She was a 4-H Horse Club Advisor in Mont. Co., an amateur radio operator and a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton Women's Club, Centerville CCL, Centerville Women's Civic Club, Washington Township GOP, Sertoma, & Lowrey Organ Music Club. Her interests included playing the organ, sewing, horses, bird watching, flower gardening, baking, & canning. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM the 22nd day of June, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dayton, OH. Arrangements by TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, OH. Expressions of sympathy may made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019
