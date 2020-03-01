|
PHILLIPS, Harriet Jean 92, was born in Springfield January 4, 1928 and passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She graduated from Springfield High in 1946 and moved to New York City to pursue modeling. When she returned to Springfield she married her husband, Joe Phillips and began building her family. Harriet spent the majority of her life raising her 6 boys who always kept her on her toes. Harriet and Joe loved to entertain family and friends. Her warm smile and twinkling eyes always made people feel at ease. She loved visits from her many grandchildren and filled their childhood with love, whisper stories in the morning, hide the thimble, and early mornings in her Garden. She also loved traveling, wine, Rod Stewart, and Death by Chocolate Ice Cream. Harriet was a passionate Gardener as evidenced by the many beautification awards that she received. She would also help organize the yearly (WASSO) garden tour with her dear friend, Janet James. She was an active member of St.Teresa Catholic Church and a proud citizen of Springfield who loved her city. Harriet was truly an Angelic being that finally gets to spread her wings and will be missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and David Giffin, her brother, Gordon Giffin and her beloved husband, Joseph Phillips. Harriet is survived by her sons, Tim Phillips, Kenneth (Ellen) Phillips, Joseph Phillips, Thomas Phillips, Robert (Tiffani) Phillips and David (LaShanda) Phillips as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in St. Teresa Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 1, 2020