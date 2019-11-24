|
SEEBERGER, Harriet Lord After a long life devoted to her family and teaching children, Harriet Lord Seeberger, of Kettering, Ohio, 88, died peacefully on November 19, 2019, at Brighton Gardens, in Washington Township, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, the love of her life for 65 years. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Robert and James, and James' wife, Linda. She is survived by her daughters, Sue, of Oakwood, Stephanie, of Kettering, and Sandy Slater (Thomas) of Bedford, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother, John Lord and his wife, Penny, of Ladylake, Florida, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Harriet was born and raised in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She graduated from The Ohio State University, where she met and fell in love with Gene. They were married on August 2, 1953, shortly after graduating from college. While Gene served in the United States Air Force in Korea, Harriet taught first grade in Houston, Texas and in Worthington, Ohio. They moved to Kettering, Ohio in 1956, where they raised their daughters to love music, the performing arts, reading, and education. Harriet and Gene performed as vocal soloists and together in churches, concerts, and recitals around the Dayton area and Lakeside, Ohio. Harriet sang with the Dayton Opera in its early years and both sang with Lakeside Opera. Harriet loved reading, gardening, and her rose bushes. She taught the second, third, and fourth grades at J.E. Prass Elementary School in Kettering, Ohio for twenty years. When she retired from teaching in 1995, she was honored to be inducted into The Chester A. Roush Educational Hall of Fame, in Kettering, Ohio, for her distinguished service to education. One of her students, who became an elementary school teacher, wrote her daughters: "She was a remarkable woman and I loved her dearly. Her spirit will live on through the lives of the students I teach. I carry her wisdom and love for kids with me each and every day." Before she retired, she began to suffer from primary lateral sclerosis, a rare but benign form of ALS. Although it later robbed her of clear speech and her mobility, it never robbed her of her sharp mind, cheerful outlook, and sense of humor. She listened to classical music and operas on Saturday afternoons. She spent Saturday afternoons during college football season watching her beloved OSU Buckeyes, because her younger twin brothers played for the Buckeyes while they attended. If anyone nearby yelled "O - H" she responded "I -O". She always had a smile for everyone she met and listened to anyone with an open mind and love. She lived her last years with grace and optimism. Her daughters want to thank the staff and care managers of Brighton Gardens of Washington Township, past and present, for their thoughtful, loving, and attentive care. Her daughters also thank for their care of their mother in the past two years. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends sometime next spring.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019