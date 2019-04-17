Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
View Map
STEPHENSON, Harriet A. Hall "Dollie" 78, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Sunday morning, April 14, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on May 21, 1940, the daughter of the late Glen Robert and Grace (Chamberlain) Bethel. Dollie worked as a cook for Canteen Vending at Navistar for many years. She is survived by her children, Tina Dawson, Earl Douglas (Tatia) and Richard Douglas; twelve grandchildren, Rhonda, Lisa, Jeremy (Brittany), Craig (Karlie), Debbie (Paul), Crystal, Ashlie (Justin), Dylan, Jay, Nicole (Eugene), Robert, and Eugenia (Ryan); 25 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews including special nephews, Pete (Jenny) and Tim; many cousins including John (Wanda) Staton and Jerry Bethel; honorary grandson and family friend, Brad (Angie) Carey; and her critters, Sophia, Biscuit and Jobles. She was preceded in death by sisters, Marjorie E. Myers, Zoe M. Bethel and Dorothy Bethel; and brothers, Robert and Ray Bethel. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Dollie's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 17, 2019
