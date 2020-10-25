Harriet WELLS

Harriet Meeker Wells of Franklin, Ohio, 96, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in Dayton to the late Fred and Harriet (Becker) Meeker, she graduated from Denison University and National Louis University. Harriet spent most of her adult life in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where she raised her beloved children the late |Elizabeth Wells Hamilton and the late David Meeker Wells. She was an elementary school teacher there for 40 years and kept in touch with many of her students, who thought the world of her. Her adventures |included a year teaching school abroad in France, and traveling to many countries throughout her colorful life. Going to University of Michigan games and skiing with her friends were her favorite pastimes.Harriet spent her retirement swimming, golfing, and enjoying summers with her family and community of dear friends and neighbors at her cottage on Lake Michigan. She also volunteered at the U of M hospital gift shop. Her two granddaughters loved her tremendously. She was called Funzie by the many young people in her life because she was a constant source of fun. Harriet was cherished, she made people smile wherever she went with her kind spirit and wonderful sense of humor. She will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of everyone who loved her. Her family will continue to take comfort in the beautiful memories she created with them. She is survived by her granddaughters Katelynn and Molly Hamilton; sister Margery Farmer; nephew Fred Farmer; niece Sally (James) Crawford; grandnieces Mackenzie (Aron) Low, Lane Farmer, and Candice (Luke) Brandenberg; son-in-law John Hamilton; her dear friend Kathryn Tomita, and many cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held for family members on Thursday, October 29 at Woodhill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her family, and a celebration of her life will be held in the future.In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Rogel Cancer Center Breast Cancer Program at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website to make your gift.



victors.us/harrietmeekerwells