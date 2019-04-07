Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriett Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriett Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harriett Stewart Obituary
STEWART (Ratliff), Harriett E. Age 77, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 25, 1941 in Index, Kentucky and lived in Ohio most of her life. Harriett was active in the Community Haven Church and served as an elder. She loved spending time with her family, vacationing in Tennessee, and was an avid reader. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ova and Hazel (Davis) Ratliff; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Ratliff. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James E. Stewart; two children, James E. Stewart II and Lori Stewart; three grandchildren, Michael (Beth Blair) Stewart, Christopher (Cindi) Stewart and Derek Stewart; two great grandsons, Jake and Colt; three brothers, Tom (Dee) Ratliff, John Ratliff and John (Cindi) Kemplin; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Back officiating. Interment will be at the New Jersey Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Carlisle, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Haven Church, 2710 North Verity Parkway, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now