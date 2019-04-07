STEWART (Ratliff), Harriett E. Age 77, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 25, 1941 in Index, Kentucky and lived in Ohio most of her life. Harriett was active in the Community Haven Church and served as an elder. She loved spending time with her family, vacationing in Tennessee, and was an avid reader. Preceding her in death were her parents, Ova and Hazel (Davis) Ratliff; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Ratliff. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James E. Stewart; two children, James E. Stewart II and Lori Stewart; three grandchildren, Michael (Beth Blair) Stewart, Christopher (Cindi) Stewart and Derek Stewart; two great grandsons, Jake and Colt; three brothers, Tom (Dee) Ratliff, John Ratliff and John (Cindi) Kemplin; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Back officiating. Interment will be at the New Jersey Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Carlisle, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Haven Church, 2710 North Verity Parkway, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary