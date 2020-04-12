|
MARTIN Jr., Harrison Tyler Departed this life April 4th, 2020, after a lengthy illness. At the time of his departure, he was in the compassionate care of . Harrison was born March 20th, 1944 to the union of Harrison T. Martin, Sr. and Nathanielle R. Martin (Bowman). He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1961, and attended Tennessee State University, where he played the trumpet in the marching band. He served in the Army during The Vietnam Era as a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. Harrison spent most of his adult life working as a foreman in the family business, Martin Construction Co. Inc., until his retirement in 1991. Most recently, he worked for Merchants Security Service at Performance Place/Schuster Center, where he had many kind and caring friends. It is our belief that the wonderful people there motivated our father to continue working. As a family man, Harrison was a beacon, inspiring us to live with kindness, love, compassion, and perseverance. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mr. Harrison T. Martin, Sr. and Mrs. Nathanielle R. Martin (Bowman), and his brother: Mr. Michael T. Martin. He is survived by his children: Jennifer (Edward) Rogers- Brantley (nee Martin), and Nathan A. Martin, grandchildren: Tyler Martin Rogers, Savanna Marie Martin, and McKenna Marie Brantley, devoted sister: Letitia J. Lee (Martin), nephews: Damon A. Lee and Daron A. Lee, and niece: Kendra Monnin-Lee, and also many relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Funeral and Burial are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable/memorial donations be made to: , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or to the Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce St. Montgomery, AL, 36104. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery, Dayton, OH. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020