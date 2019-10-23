Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
1938 - 2019
Harrison Price Obituary
PRICE, Jr., Harrison Age 81 of Hamilton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Harrison was born in Somerset, Kentucky on August 6, 1938 to Harrison Price and Maggie (Bowlin) Price. He retired as a truck driver; and worked for many years with Klug and Roadway Trucking. Harrison enjoyed playing golf, and being with friends. He will be sadly missed by all. Harrison is survived by his spouse, Barbara Price; his children, Mark William Price, Peggy Ann Eckstein, Timothy Price; the mother of his children, Peggy (Price) Hayes; many grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Harrison was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Price and Maggie Price; four siblings, Myrtle, Gene, Paul, and Curtis; one granddaughter, Crystal Rose Baiden. Memorial service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2019
