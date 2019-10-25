|
WHITEAKER, Harrison E. 64, of Umatilla, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2019. He loved God, his family and working in the food bank at his church. He is preceded in death by his Father, Alvin Whiteaker, and his Sister, Linda Jergens. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sherry Whiteaker, his two daughters, Crystal (James) Jeunelot of St. Augustine, FL, Kelly Whiteaker of Dayton, OH. Two grandchildren, Gabe (Lauren) Jeunelot , and Lyndsey Jeunelot of St. Augustine, FL. He is survived by his Mother, Christine Whiteaker of Troy, Ohio and Sister Sherrie Donovan (Tim) of Phillipsburg, OH and several nieces and nephews, and extended family. The public memorial service will be held Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm at First Light Church Vandalia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the food bank where Harrison volunteered weekly, at First Baptist Umatilla, FL via the following link: fbcu.church/giving. Select "give now" then select "crisis center" under "fund".
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2019