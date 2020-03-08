|
|
BANE, Harry L. 88, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at . He was born October 16, 1931 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Harry L. and Leona (Umphenour) Bane, Sr. Harry was a member of the Minerva Lodge #98 F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite, Antioch Shrine, Moose Lodge, F.O.E., and the W.A. Reiter Chapter 439 O.E.S. He is survived by his son, Michael (Pamela) Bane; grandchildren, Douglass (Amanda) Bane, Heather (Matthew) Parker, and Danielle Bane; a great granddaughter on the way, Evelyn Grace Parker; as well as several nieces and nephews. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Evelyn Bane; son, Ronnie (Debbie) Bane; brother, Bill Bane; sisters, Lea Mitchell, Dorothy Shaw and Betty Sweeny. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020