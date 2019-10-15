Home

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Harry Clark


1937 - 2019
Harry Clark Obituary
CLARK, Jr., Harry Nelson Age 81 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on October 12, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born on December 20, 1937 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Harry Nelson and Mattie Marion (McDaniel) Clark. On December 6, 1956 he married Helen Loos and together they raised four children. Harry owned and operated Hamilton Paint and Wallpaper and was a painting and wallpaper contractor. He served as a volunteer Fireman at Millville and Morgan Fire Departments and was a volunteer EMT instructor at Millville. He enjoyed music and instruments; enjoyed working on hot rods; and he loved his dogs. He is survived by his children, Teresa (the late Roy) Crowder, David (Melissa) Clark, Jeff (Tracy) Clark, and Cheryl Emlan; his grandchildren Jessica (Greg) Johnson, Casey (Bethani) Clark, Erica Crowder, Jeffrey (Staci) Clark, Emily Skinner, Brandon (Jena) Clark, Dylan Skinner, Jarrod Clark, Jordan Clark, McKenzie Fletcher, and Nadia Ghuniem; six great grandchildren, Kyle, Kayleigh, Aiden, Jeffrey, Grayson, and Piper; and two sisters, Billie Jean Baker and Barbara (Howard) Smith; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Clark; one grandson, Shawn Harris; three brothers, Thomas, Jesse, and Howard Clark; and one sister, Eunice Clark. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Young, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to the Ross/Millville Fire Department, PO Box 71, Ross, OH 45061 or the Morgan Fire Department, PO Box 4, Okeana, OH 45053. Online condolences at [email protected]
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 15, 2019
