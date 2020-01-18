|
DOWNING, Harry A. 80, of Springfield passed away Thursday morning, January 16, 2020 in his residence. He was born January 21, 1939 in Springfield, the son of the late Garnet and Dorothy (Claar) Downing. Harry retired from Navistar after 42 years of service in 1997. He was an avid fisherman and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes. Harry coached 17 years in the Northridge Community. He loved the outdoors but most of all spending time with his family. Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia (Parrill) Downing; one daughter, Tricia (Eric) Bush; two sons, Mike (Connie) and Greg Downing; one brother, Richard (Beverly) Downing; six grandchildren, Jade (Robbie) Moore, Zachary (Sarah) Chiles, Blake (Lexi) Downing, Drew (Kirsten) Downing, Brock (Miranda) Downing and Zane Chiles; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Rev. David L. Downing. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Harry's life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 18, 2020