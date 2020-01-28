Home

Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Harry DUNN


1949 - 2020
DUNN, Harry Randall 70, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Harry was born March 28, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio to Harry and Bessie (Woolley) Dunn. He retired from R&M after many years and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He also enjoyed being an umpire for girl's fast pitch softball for several years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia (Baldwin) Dunn; one son, Chris Dunn; and a brother-in-law, Gary Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Debbie. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Richard Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. A cremation will take place following the service.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -