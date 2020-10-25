Reily Township Volunteer Fire and EMS Department Assistant Chief, age 79, went home to Our Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 22.Harry, a native of Buffalo, NY,, was the son of Francis J. and Gertrude (Nellie) Griffith Epp. The family moved to the Hamilton area in 1951 where Harry completed his elementary and secondary education, graduating from Hamilton Catholic in 1959. Through this education he was led to a life of service to his fellowmen. This wasaccomplished by: Helping in the 1959 and 1960 Ross area flooding of the Great Miami River; Serving as a member of the Hamilton Boat Rescue Squad as well as assisting in Butler County Sheriff weekend patrols in the mid-1960s; Servingvarious Butler County volunteer Fire and EMS departments from October, 1967 until his passing. These departmentsincluded City of Fairfield (1967 to 1982), Ross Township (1984 to 1990), Reily Township (1991 to 10/22/2020), Village of Millville (1993 to 1998) and Hanover Township (2003 to 2007) in which he filled one or more positions such as Firefighter, EMT, First Aid Instructor, Fire Instructor, Hazard MaterialsInstructor, CPR Instructor, EMT Instructor, Training Officer, EMS Training Director and Assistant Chief. He was an Ohio State Fire, Hazmat Materials and EMS Instructor and taught in many volunteer fire departments across Ohio; and afterretirement from Procter and Gamble, he gathered food for various food pantries such as St. Raphael's and New LifeBaptist Mission for distribution to the less fortunate of our area. In April of this year, Harry was awarded the John P. Moore Memorial EMS Award for Excellence which is givenannually by Ohio Health Emergency Medical Services to an EMS professional who has positively affected the lives of other by creating a positive and long-lasting impact in the provision of emergency medical services. In addition to this life ofservice, Harry worked full time in the chemical industry following his graduation from Hamilton Catholic. In 1962 he also began studying for a degree in Chemistry which was completed by the award of a BS in Chemistry degree from Xavier University, Cincinnati in 1973. Harry was also active in his parish church, St. Ann's Hamilton, serving as usher and Eucharist Minister.He is survived by: His wife of 57 years, Mary Elizabeth Epp; A brother, Thomas R. Epp of Tampa, Florida; A sister, Rose Mary (John) Tyler of Brandon, Florida; A nephew, James Caudell of Tampa, Florida; A niece, Jennifer Tyler of Brandon, Florida; A grandniece, Paige Stanbridge of Brandon, Florida; A grandnephew, Tyler Stanbridge, of Brandon, Florida; and, A grandnephew, Nicholas Caudell of Tampa, Florida.Visitation will be from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. AnnCatholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton will immediately follow Mass. Masks are required to attend Mass. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family.In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to your favorite volunteer fire department, St. Ann Roots and Wings Tuition Aid Fund or St. Ann/Sacred Heart St. Vincent DePaul Society.The family would like to express their gratitude to the Mercy Hospital 3rd Floor ICU and the Hamilton OHC Staff, especially Dr. Paula Weisenberger, for their care and support.



