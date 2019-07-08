KEITH, Harry Eugene Age 93, of Trenton, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born February 23, 1926 in Middletown, OH to Lora (Prater) and Lacy Keith. Harry was a WWII veteran, who served his country proudly in the United States Army/Air Force with an honorable discharge. He also worked for the City of Middletown in Water Treatment for 30 years. He lived a long, happy life and enjoyed golf, working with the Boy Scouts, Trenton Lions Club and loved to farm. Harry is survived by his wife of 74 years, Jean Keith; children, Jane Kelley, Jenny (Mike) Kurtz, Jodi (Dwight) McKinney, James (Dorothy) Keith, June (Bill) Hoffer; 9 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and a brother, John Raymond Keith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Patrick Kelley; brothers, Edward Keith, Delmar Keith, Gilbert Keith, Frederick Keith; and a sister, Katherine Gemmer. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Jodi Keith officiating. Interment will be held at Miltonville Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 311 N. Miami St., Trenton, OH 45067. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com Published in Journal-News on July 8, 2019