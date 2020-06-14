FEUCHT, Harry W. 102, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. He was born in Worthington, Ohio on August 1, 1917, the son of the late Gottlieb Michael and Anna Amelia (Brenning) Feucht. He attended Trinity Lutheran School, Marysville and graduated from Marysville High School in 1936. He married Mary R. Rapp on March 22, 1942, and they celebrated 74 years of marriage until her passing in 2016. Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII, having been stationed in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. In December 1977, he retired as a model maker from WPAFB, following 31 years of service. The oldest member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Harry had been quite active in the church until his health began to fail. He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Decker of Springfield and Harry W. "Dan" (Mary) Feucht Jr. of Canal Winchester, Ohio; brother, Robert (Betty) Feucht of Marysville; grandchildren, Rachelle Decker (Mark Jurkowski) of Union, Kentucky, Andrea (Rich) Brooks of Powell, Ohio, Kristin (Keith) Reed of Hamilton, Ohio, Christopher (Adrienne) Feucht of Mansfield, Texas, Matthew Feucht of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Jonathan (Nicole) Feucht of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five great grandchildren, Colin and Aidan Brooks, Olivia and Addison Reed, and Addison Feucht; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to Mary, Harry was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Decker; sisters, Eva Feucht, Lucille Wertman, Louise Evans, and Ann James; and brothers, Paul and Theodore Feucht. A private funeral service will be held in Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial with military honors will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family extends their appreciation to the staff at Oakwood and Dr. Nha To for the care and compassion given to Harry during the past three years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1612 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield, OH 45505 or Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield, OH 45504. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.