GRIESER, Harry Edward Age 90, of Springfield passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. He was born on December 20th, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Harry & Pansy (Hatfield) Grieser. Harry was a lifelong member of Rockway Lutheran Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. There he met Joan Bair and they were married on September 8th, 1951. Following their military service, they moved to Springfield. He retired in 1992 from Steel Products. He was a 60+ member of the St. Andrews Lodge #619. He was an avid Ohio sports fan especially the Cincinnati Reds. Harry enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter, Tana Elliott; three grandsons: Tyler (Allison) Elliott, Troy Elliott and Trent Elliott; a great-granddaughter, Ava Elliott; a brother-in-law, Roger (Pat) Knisley and several nieces, nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joan (Bair) Grieser in 2008; a son, Terry Grieser in 1974; a brother, Roger (Joan) Grieser; a sister, Barbara Knisley and son-in-law, Tom Elliott. A celebration of Harry's life will be Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at noon at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home with Pastor Larry A. Bannick officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Clark County SPCA. Online expressions of sympathy may be made through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 26, 2019