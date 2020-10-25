1/1
Harry HUBBARD
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUBBARD, Harry L.

Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on

Friday, October 23, 2020. Harry was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 23, 1931, to James and Julia (nee Horn) Hubbard.

Harry served in the US Navy on board the USS Preston. On

August 31, 1957, he married the love of his life, Sally McKenney. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1949 then was a 1957 Miami University graduate. Harry retired after 45 years as a Purchasing Agent from Miami; and truly enjoyed being an athletic usher for many events. Harry was a husband to such a loving wife, dad to eight kids, a grandpa to twenty grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was a life-long learner, story teller, lover of the outdoors and truly enjoyed spending time with family. Harry is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally Hubbard; his children, Eric Hubbard, Mark Hubbard, Brian (Julie)

Hubbard, Todd Hubbard, April (Mike) Cardosi, Lucinda

Kenney, Tonya (David) Storck and Kirk (Jamie) Hubbard; his sister, Laverne Wren; his best friend, Jack Reardon; many

other loving family members and friends. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Dorothy Griffin, Arlton Hubbard and Betty Hubbard. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 12:00 PM, live streaming available at browndawsonflick.com. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on

Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Burial
Millville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved