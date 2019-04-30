KELLER, Jr., Harry Completed his mission on earth on April 28, 2019, leaving behind his beloved wife Susan, to dwell in peace in the beauty of heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born July 6, 1937 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Harry and Helen (Aldridge) Keller. He was a Graduate of Springfield High School class of 1956, and proudly served his country in the US Army as a Military Police. He played football at Hayward Jr. High, Springfield High School then played on the Army Football Team in 1957-58. Harry earned his college education on a Football Scholarship and was Graduate of Toledo University in 1963 with Bachelor's Degree in Education. He later attended the University of Southern Michigan where he earned his Master's Degree in Administration 1967. Harry taught in the Toledo School System and coached football, track, wrestling and swimming until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of Phi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Lifetime member of Ohio Retired Teachers Association, St. Andrews Lodge #619 F&AM, Home City Chapter #258 OES, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Lutheran Church in Toledo. Harry was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Toledo Rockets fan. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan whom he actually met at their 50th High School reunion, although they had attended Jr. High and High School together, they were married 2 years later on the same date they met. He is also survived by one son, Rodney Keller of McKinney, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Lucien and Sveya Keller of McKinney, Texas and Drew, Abby and Jacen Keller of Findley, Ohio, and special lifelong friends, Ron Rhine, Dick Donahue and Bruce Lattimer. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory his step-daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Larry Perks; two nieces and many other dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Joan (Fosnaugh) Keller; son, Andrew Keller and a brother and a sister. At his request he will be cremated. A celebration of his life may be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the German Township Fire and EMs, 3940 Lawrenceville Dr. Spfld. 45504 or to a . You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary