Harry LANG

LANG, Harry Paul Age 87, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. A visitation will be held from 9-10am, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am following the visitation, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, 45459. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or St. Francis of Assisi. The service will be live streamed on St. Francis's website for those wishing to attend virtually. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 6245 Wilmington Pike
