LINDY, Harry Thomas "Tom" (born May 2, 1938 died October 15, 2019) Beloved husband of Sue (nee Rinehart) for 59 years passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 81. Loving father of Krista Lindy Jaeger, Jonathan (Ann Cottrell) and Jeremy (Kristen McGovern) Lindy. Dear Grandfather of Matthew (Morgan Hendrix) and Katherine Jaeger, Liam, Tiernan, Aidan, Adare, Maeve, Lillian and Henry Lindy. Great-Grandfather of Louise Jaeger. Cherished son of Harry and Lavonne (nee Schlotterbeck) Lindy. Brother of Robert (Gerlinde Findlay) Lindy. Tom graduated from Saginaw High School in Saginaw, Michigan. Received a degree in Journalism from Bowling Green State University where he was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Tom also earned a master's degree from Syracuse University. Tom spent his career with the and was active in various Rotary Clubs, American Legion Posts and his church. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11am at the Loveland United Methodist Church, 10975 S. Lebanon Rd., Loveland, OH 45140. Memorial donations can be made to , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or , 4360 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019