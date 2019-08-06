|
MCCOY, III, Harry A. "Happy" 64, of Centerville, OH went to heaven August 2 and leaves behind many who loved him. His later years were spent at Echoing Woods Residence of Trotwood where he had amazing care and a very full life. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry (Mac) and Elaine McCoy and brother Jeff McCoy. He leaves behind his brother John McCoy and sister Cyndye (McCoy) Harmon and loving brother-in-law Paul Harmon. He loved his extended family and his second family at Echoing Woods. A Graveside Service will take place at 1:30pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Centerville Cemetery, 68 Maple Ave, Dayton, OH 45459. Funeral arrangements by Tobias Far Hills. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019