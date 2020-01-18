|
MECKSTROTH, Jr., Harry William Passed away quietly surrounded by family in his residence at Bethany Lutheran Village on Thursday, January 16, having celebrated his 99th birthday eight days prior . Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Louise Summers, brothers Robert (Wilma) and Walter. Survived by his sister Marge McWilliams. Harry was most proud of the love and successes he shared with his family: sons, H William III - "Bill" (Tena), Jim (Cindy) and daughter Barbara (Robert) Brandner: 10 grandchildren Tracy (Mark) Cleverly, Carrie (Tony) Carusone, James (Lori) Meckstroth, Kelly (Kristian) Adkins, Ann (Tim) Shea, Stephanie Brandner, Stephen Brandner, Julie (Steve) Oakley, Christy Meckstroth, Jenna (Matt) Hensley: 20 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Harry will be missed by his many friends at Bethany where he resided for the past 11years. Harry was well known in the community through his business, Meckstroth Interiors and his various involvements including the Centerville Chamber of Commerce, Washington Township Fire Department, Faith Lutheran Church, and as a 76 year member of the Dayton Masonic Temple. Harry was regarded by everyone who knew him as a true gentleman who loved the Lord. He was a blessing as a role model for his family. A legacy of kindness, generosity, compassion, and love. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , The Ohio Masonic Home Foundation, or . Arrangements by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, Visitation Sunday, January 19, 12-2 followed by funeral at 2 pm. Private burial at Centerville Cemetery the following day. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020