MILLER, Harry Monroe Born April 17, 1927 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Harry C. Miller and Clara V. Monroe. Passed away on July 30, 2019 in Kettering. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marilyn and Marguerite, and an infant daughter, Brenda Sue. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Pieratt (Williamson) Miller; his children, Steve Miller, Decatur, GA; Suzanne (Clark) Nickols, Beavercreek; Matthew (Teresa) Miller, Jacksonville, FL; Marty (Angie) Miller, Jamestown; Bethany (Mike) Ell iott, Beavercreek; and Joe (Beverly) Miller, Dayton. Grandchildren, Brian, Craig, Nicole, and Kelly Nickols; Tasha Ellsberry, AJ Schlegel and Jacob Miller; Lindsey Eastes, Rachel Batson, Benjamin and Jonny Miller; Andrew, Elisabeth, and Esther Elliott and Sarah Shearer; Emily McMahan and Paul Miller. Also by 12 great grandchildren. Harry was a graduate of Chaminade High and attended University of Dayton. He served in the U.S. Army. Harry retired from DRT where he worked as a Tool Maker. He loved to walk the streams and fish. Ballroom dancing was a joy to him, and he danced socially and competitively. Belonged to many dance clubs and had served as Chairman of the Dancetonians. He was a Lifetime Member of LaSoiree Dinner Dance Club. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 2300 S. Smithville Road. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to SICSA. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019