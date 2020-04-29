|
REICH, Harry Kent Passed away at Waccamaw Tidelands Hospital on April 16, 2020. He was born in Mattoon, Illinois on September 29, 1932 to Harry and Hazel (Holsapple) Reich. He graduated from Mattoon High School and Eastern Illinois University. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, June; his son Daniel (Jennifer), three grandsons, Daniel Jr., Jonah, and Abraham, all of Sherrill, IA; his brother John (Patricia) of Huntersville, NC; three nephews: Steve, Scott, and Michael; and one niece, Lindsey Haberman. To view the full obituary, kindly visit, www.burroughsfh.com Funeral arrangements were handled by Burroughs Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020