|
|
SCHETTER, Harry J. 93, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord on December 6, 2019 in his residence. He was born in Urbana, Ohio on July 23, 1926, the son of Harry and Raynell (Buck) Schetter. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church, St. Andrews Lodge #619, F. &A.M. and U.A.W. Local 402. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in Europe with the 91st Chemical Mortar Battalion attached to the 3rd Army. He also served with the 178th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard. He retired from International Harvester Company after 31 years of service. He had been a special deputy with the Clark County Sheriff's Department and a police officer in Lawrenceville, Ohio. He enjoyed flying and was a private pilot. Harry was a graduate of Urbana High School. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marilyn Schetter; two daughters, Bonnie Bruner of Chandler, Arizona and Kathleen (Dan) Shover of Urbana, Ohio; two sons, Daniel (Sheila) Schetter of Springfield and Jeffrey (Dee) Schetter of Lakeview, OH; grandchildren, Aundrea Hudgens, Christina Albright, Kimberly Meadows, Kyle Schetter, Erica Pence, Michael, Mark and Matthew Schetter; great-grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, William, Tyler, Cody, Shelby, Brooke, Caleb, Seth, Kendra, Kyron, Lydia and Xander; three great great grandchildren, Miley, Cameron and Emily; brother-in-law, James Hayes; sister-in-law, Lynda (Dusty) Craver and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Clyde and a sister, Thelma Reese. Arrangements are being made by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held in the Northside Baptist Church, Springfield, OH at 1:00 pm on Wednesday with Rev. David Hill officiating. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 400, Springfield, Ohio 45504.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 8, 2019