1/
Harry SHAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHAW, Harry W. Age 87, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. & Dorothy I. (Wagner) Shaw, brother, David P. Shaw & his wife, Judy (Holtz) & brother-in-law, Charles R. Lutz, Harry is survived by his wife, Reva of Vandalia; children, Karen (Randy) Pearson of Eaton & Richard Shaw of Troy; grandchildren, Sara Shaw, Clint (Donna) Pearson, Kate (Nic) Brock, & Austin (Marisa) Pearson; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Joey Pearson, Charlotte & Hazel Brock; and his sister, Sally Lutz. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 pm until time of service. To share a special message with the family and to read more of Harry's life legacy, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved