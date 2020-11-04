1/
Harry SHEETS
1922 - 2020
SHEETS, Harry Leroy "P-Nut"

98, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born March 6, 1922, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Harry E. & Marie M. (Rieger) Sheets. Harry was a U.S. Army WWII veteran serving with 786 Tank Batallion. He retired in 1982 from Tecumseh schools after 36 years. In 1942 he married the love of his life, Margaret Maggie Sheets. They celebrated 75 years of marriage until her passing in 2017. He is survived by a daughter, Connie Mumma; a son, Ronald Sheets; three grandchildren, David (Kathy), Michael & Douglas (Cheryl) Mumma; nieces, other relatives and friends. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


www.trostelchapman.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
