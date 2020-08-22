1/1
Harry SHOOP
SHOOP, Harry V. Harry V. Shoop, of Allensburg, a WWII combat infantry soldier, an American patriot, and a man of integrity and generosity, died Wednesday, 19 August 2020, at age 99, in the home of his daughter. Harry is survived by his daughter, Elaine Bouslog of Dayton, and his daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Hobert Kendrick of Donnelsville; step-sons, Gary (Pat) Harp of Lynchburg and Dave (Pauletta) Harp of Wilmington; sister-in-Law, Margine Shoop of New Jersey; and the generations of family members that are left to honor the heritage Harry built for them. Special thanks go to Jim Morgan, and to his caregivers from Hospice of Dayton. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 24th at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. 50, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. Burial will follow in the Medway Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19, Face Covering will be required, and social distancing will be maintained. The family encourages your attendance but request restraining from hugging and shaking of hands for everyone's safety. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to the Highland County Veterans Service Office. The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020.
