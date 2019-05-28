THOMPSON, Harry Donald Born June 28, 1931 in Hamilton, OH went home on May 24, 2019 to be with his Lord and Saviour. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country in the Korean War from 1951 - 1953. He was a devoted husband to Janie (Ledington) Thompson to whom he was married for 64 years. After his service in the Army, he worked for 37 years at Champion Papers in Hamilton, Ohio. He was an avid golfer in years past and loved to spend time visiting with his family. He read his bible daily, lifting his family, friends and those he knew were in need up in prayer. He is survived by his wife Janie, two daughters, Donna (Terry) Baker, Kathy (Rick) Clayton, and two sons, Tom (Bev) Thompson and Don (Caroline) Thompson. Grandchildren, Lisa Paulsen, Lori Warner, Casey Baker, Jamie Clayton, Ryan Clayton, Josh Clayton, Kelly Horner, Tommy Thompson, Amber Rotchford, Kristina Golloher and Hannah Miller. He also leaves behind many beloved great-grandchildren and one brother, Tom (Sue) Thompson. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtle Thompson, father Tilden Thompson and a sister Wynema Thompson. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton on Thursday, May 30, 2019 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral service to start at noon following the visitation. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Faith Pentecostal Church of Hamilton, Attn: Building Fund, PO Box 13224, Hamilton, Ohio. 45013. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary