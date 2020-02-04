|
TULLIS, Harry R. "Dick" 79, of Union, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 at home. He was born on March 5, 1940 to mother, Lillian (Maupin) Tullis, father, Charles Jackson, and step- father, Joseph Tullis in Flatwoods, KY. Harry worked as an Electrician for Chrysler. He was a long-term member of Community Grace Brethren Church in West Milton. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joyce; children, Harry (Elizabeth) Tullis & Jeffrey Tullis; grandchildren, Richard, Ryan (Amanda), Morgan (Mike), & Noah; great grandson, Ryker; siblings, Carol (Sam) Tullis & Mike (Denise) Tullis; brother, Charles Jackson; sisters, Joni, Rebecca, & Wanda Jackson; and other loving family & friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Tullis; father, Charles Jackson; step-father, Joseph Tullis; son, Randy Tullis; brother, Bryant Tullis; and sister, Patricia Milton. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Family will receive guests for Visitation at 12:30 pm. Burial immediately after at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 4, 2020