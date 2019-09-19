Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Harry WALLING

Harry WALLING Obituary
WALLING, Harry Age 86 of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carol Walling and son, Harry James (Jim) Walling. Harry is survived by his Children, Randy Walling, Scotty Walling (Kathi), Carol Clendenin (Scott), and Kenny Walling (Charity); daughters in Law, Robin Walling and Billie Walling; 11grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and his sister, Barb Henry. Harry was retired from Miami Valley News and a member of Masonic Lodge #55 F & AM Franklin, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Online condolences may be sent to, www.tobias funeralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019
