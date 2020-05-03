|
|
WRIGHT, Harry F. "Butch" Age 77 of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home. He was born January 16, 1943 in West Manchester, Ohio to the late Charles and Thelma (Albert) Wright. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Wright and sister, Marcella Clark. Harry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Worley) Wright; two sons, Curtis B. Wright and Gavin B. (Shawna) Wright; grandchildren, Tristan and Sierra all of Miamisburg; sisters, Judy (Joe) Jablonski, Gloria Welch, and Janice (Tom) Petry all of Dayton. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Harry served in the 3rd Armored Division of the United States Army where he was also part of the boxing team. He worked for Montgomery County Engineers as a mechanic. In his spare time he could be found traveling, hunting, and fishing. Harry was also a great artist. Funeral services will be held privately. Heritage Hills Memory Gardens will serve as his final resting place. If you would like to leave a special message for the family please do so by visiting www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020