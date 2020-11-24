1/1
HARUKO SCHLIESMAN
{ "" }
SCHLIESMAN, Haruko "Mariko"

Age 73 of Fairfield Township, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home. She was born in Odawara, Japan, on November 10, 1947, the daughter of Masa and Masami Noji. On October 10, 1970, in St. Stephen

Church she married David C. Schliesman. Mrs. Schliesman attended St. Julie Billiart Church.

Survivors include her husband, David; two children, Matthew (Brandy) Schliesman, and Jessica (Matthew) Richardson; four grandchildren, Nolan and Neil Schliesman, Madilynn and Layla Richardson; three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00PM Friday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, Team Nolan. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2020.
