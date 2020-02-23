|
COHEN, Harvey A. known as Buddy since he was in high school, died on Friday, February 21, 2020. Buddy passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in New York City on May 19, 1933. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Lynda A. Cohen. Buddy and Lynda relocated to Dayton from New York City in 1965 with their three young children. He always said moving to Dayton was a great decision. Buddy and Lynda enjoyed a wonderful life in Dayton. Buddy was a great storyteller. He loved sharing his many jokes and stories with family and friends. He was a Master Gardner who took great pride in his beautiful landscape he created, an avid tennis player and also the league organizer, and in fact was the organizer of the cardiac group luncheons and hospice support group luncheons in which he participated. Buddy relished telling every health care provider he met that he and his wife had three children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. "We populated the world," he would say with job. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents Max and Sarah Cohen, and his wife Lynda. He is survived by his children, Janice and Ken Krochmal, Leslie Cohen Zukowsky, and David Cohen. He was "Papa" to Josh and Natasha Krochmal and their children Ariella, Eli, Leah, and Benzi, Seth and Alisa Krochmal and this son Ruben, Ethan Krochmal, Ami and Franky Zukowsky and their children Ayden, Yonah, Romy, Shai Zukowsky, Sarit and Chanan Margolis, Matthew and Katy Cohen and their daughter Molly, and Andrew Cohen and Isaac Cohen. The funeral will be 11 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 W. Schantz Ave., Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton or Beth Abraham Synagogue. GLICKLER FUENRAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020