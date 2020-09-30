1/
Harvey HANSON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANSON, Jr., Harvey M. Age 62, of San Diego, California, passed away on August 19, 2020, at his home in El Cajon. He was born on August 3, 1958, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Harvey and Virginia Hanson of Centerville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Harvey M. Hanson. He is survived by his mother Virginia M. Hanson, his brother Douglas Hanson, his sister-in-law Svetlana Hanson, and his nephews Alexander Hanson and Sebastian Hanson. Harvey graduated from Centerville High School in 1976. Subsequently, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Wright State University with honors and his Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois. After earning his Master's, Harvey went to work for the Naval Ocean Systems Center in San Diego, retiring in 2015. In accordance with his wishes, Harvey's ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean off Point Loma, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved