|
|
HUDDLESON, Harvey S. Age 76, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born March 29, 1943 in Morrow, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Sharon L. (Davis) Huddleson of 28 years; children Joel Huddleson, Tamara Buckingham of Vandalia, and Tanya Denlinger of Pleasant Hill, CA; grandson Andrew Farrell and sister Ethel Hagar of Union. Harvey was a 1962 Northmont High School graduate then went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army. He also retired as a line supervisor for Vectren and Dayton Power & Light and was an avid fisherman and loved sports. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of Harvey may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019