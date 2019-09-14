Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey HUDDLESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey HUDDLESON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey HUDDLESON Obituary
HUDDLESON, Harvey S. Age 76, of West Milton, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit. He was born March 29, 1943 in Morrow, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Sharon L. (Davis) Huddleson of 28 years; children Joel Huddleson, Tamara Buckingham of Vandalia, and Tanya Denlinger of Pleasant Hill, CA; grandson Andrew Farrell and sister Ethel Hagar of Union. Harvey was a 1962 Northmont High School graduate then went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army. He also retired as a line supervisor for Vectren and Dayton Power & Light and was an avid fisherman and loved sports. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Online memories of Harvey may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now