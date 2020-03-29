Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey KIRKLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey KIRKLAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey KIRKLAND Obituary
KIRKLAND, Harvey K. Age 86, of Miamisburg, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Harvey was born in Brewton, AL on December 4, 1933 to the late George & Edith Kirkland. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley (Good) Kirkland; daughter, Alisa Tussey and Cynthia Teal; grandchildren, Christopher Tussey, Amber Bozarth, Nicholas Lewis and Cory Spitzer; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Diane) Kirkland; sister, Betty Faye (Jim) Proffit; and beloved cat, Sammy. A private gathering will be held for the family. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -