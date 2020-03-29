|
KIRKLAND, Harvey K. Age 86, of Miamisburg, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Harvey was born in Brewton, AL on December 4, 1933 to the late George & Edith Kirkland. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley (Good) Kirkland; daughter, Alisa Tussey and Cynthia Teal; grandchildren, Christopher Tussey, Amber Bozarth, Nicholas Lewis and Cory Spitzer; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Diane) Kirkland; sister, Betty Faye (Jim) Proffit; and beloved cat, Sammy. A private gathering will be held for the family. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020