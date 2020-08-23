1/
HARVEY REILICH
REILICH, Harvey Richard 92, of Centerville, passed away Aug 19, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Village. He was born May 18, 1928, in Detroit, MI, later moving to Florida with his family, where he graduated from the University of Tampa. He was a decorated Veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Engineers in Korea. He went on to work at the University of Dayton, serving in Administration for nearly two decades. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran church for more than 50 years. Survivors include his beloved wife of 70 years, Ferne Louise Reilich; daughters, Kathryn Strand (David) and Diane Carroll, and son, Richard Reilich (Gayle); as well as his grandchildren: Jennifer Bradley (David), Robert Lampe, Ricky Reilich (Traci), Billy Reilich, David Reilich (Erin), Chris Reilich, Jack Carroll, Annie Carroll, Adam Jones and Alex Jones; as well as his great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Thomas, Khloe, Roman, and Raelle. He was preceded in death by son, Kevin Reilich. A private service for family was held on August 22, with military honors at the grave. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions be made to University of Dayton President's Fund scholarships, 300 College Park Ave, Dayton, OH 45469-7051 or Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/)

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
