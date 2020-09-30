1/1
Hattie BRYANT
1931 - 2020
BRYANT, Hattie Lenore Hattie Lenore Bryant, born January 15, 1931, in Hartwell, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Luther J. Bryant and daughter Pamela Young. She is survived by 4 daughters, Tommie Howard (Mose, Sr.), Myrtice Nelson (Standford), Josephine Bryant, Linda Bryant; 2 sons, Jerrone Bryant and Gregory Bryant. Visitation will be held 10 - 11:00 am, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Private services. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.thomasfunerals.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
