|
|
FORD, Hattie Brady "Pearl" Of West Carrollton, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at . She retired after 28 years of service with GM. Hattie was a member of Northridge Free Will Baptist Church, The Dayton Harvesters and New Jerusalem Quartet. She was preceded in death by her parents and 11 siblings. Hattie is survived by her loving husband, Don; daughter Diana (Danny) Porter; sons Jerry Brady and Danny Ray (Judy) Brady; sister Lula Mae Hawkins; grandchildren Elizabeth, Christopher, Aaron, Angela, Amanda, Jon, Danny, Jeromy, and Nikki; and 15 great grandchildren. Family will greet friends 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Northridge Free Will Baptist Church, 4800 Payne Ave., Dayton. Guests may visit with family 11:00 am until time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hattie's memory to . Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019