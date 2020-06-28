HATTIE YOUNG
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HATTIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YOUNG, Hattie Mae Age 97, of Troy, OH passed away on June 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1922 in Covington, OH to the late Obidiah Young and Mildred (Peiffer) Courtney. Hattie is survived by her sons, Don (Teresa) Young of West Milton and James (Yoshiko) Young of Clayton; sister, Virginia Wilmer; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and great-great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Young in 1992; daughters, Shirley Lindsey and Patricia Yamamoto; brothers, Carl, Robert, and William Niswonger and Richard Van Skoyck; and sister, Wanda Fritz. Hattie was a member of the Dayton Musicians Club. She was a dedicated caretaker of the entire family. She is loved by many and will be missed greatly. A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, July 4 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Nate Beaman officiating. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Covington will follow. Friends may call from 10:00-12:00PM Saturday at the funeral home. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved