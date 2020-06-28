YOUNG, Hattie Mae Age 97, of Troy, OH passed away on June 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 3, 1922 in Covington, OH to the late Obidiah Young and Mildred (Peiffer) Courtney. Hattie is survived by her sons, Don (Teresa) Young of West Milton and James (Yoshiko) Young of Clayton; sister, Virginia Wilmer; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and great-great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Young in 1992; daughters, Shirley Lindsey and Patricia Yamamoto; brothers, Carl, Robert, and William Niswonger and Richard Van Skoyck; and sister, Wanda Fritz. Hattie was a member of the Dayton Musicians Club. She was a dedicated caretaker of the entire family. She is loved by many and will be missed greatly. A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, July 4 at Baird Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Nate Beaman officiating. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Covington will follow. Friends may call from 10:00-12:00PM Saturday at the funeral home. Friends may express condolences to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.