|
|
BAKER, Hazel Marie Age 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Bessie McClure; husband of 52 years, John Baker; son, Thomas Baker; sister, Othia Mason; brother, Eddie McClure and her beloved dogs, Dutchess, Abby and Katie who will be running to meet her in Heaven. She is survived by her son, David (Renay) Baker; daughters, Joyce Richards, Linda (Thomas) Baker Staub, Carol (Dave) Sparaco, Sharon (Chuck) Mockabee and Shellie Money; brother, Fred McClure and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Hazel loved flowers, gardening, antiquing and painting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service will take place at 1pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 with burial to immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will take place from 11am until the time of service at the funeral home Monday.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020