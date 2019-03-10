BRILL (Hollon), Hazel Allene 90, of Germantown, OH, passed away March 8th, 2019. Hazel was born in Middletown, OH on May 19, 1928 to the late William Raleigh Hollon and Ella Lykins Hollon. She began working at age 15 in several stores in downtown Middletown, among them Castell Drugs, The John Ross Store, and The Central Store. At age 16 during World War II she worked at the Raymond Bag defense plant in Middletown after school and on weekends. Following graduation from Middletown High School in 1946 she was employed at the Tom Baird Sr Insurance and Real Estate office. Hazel was married to Leroy Brill August 1st, 1953 at St Paul's UCC in Middletown. In 1975 she began working at Love Is A Hug Day Care in Germantown, and enjoyed many happy years teaching several generations of children. Hazel began attending St John's UCC in Germantown in 1968 with her family, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, and making lifelong friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Leroy Brill, sisters Edith Marie Parrella, Dorothy Patton and brother Bill Hollon. She is survived by her son Alan (Susie) Brill, daughter Lou Ann Brill, grandson Scotty (Lacey) Brill, granddaughter Sarah (Hamilton) Alley, and great-granddaughter Letty Mae Brill, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 12:00PM at St. John's UCC, 201 W. Market Street, Germantown with Pastor Laureen Roe officiating. Interment immediately following at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Hazel's memory be made to St John's UCC Memorial Fund or to . Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary