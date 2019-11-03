|
DENNISON, Hazel T. Age 87, of Middletown, OH passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019. She was born in West Carrollton, OH to the late Robert and Esther (Wilcher) Taylor, graduated from Franklin High School Class of 1950, worked at Aeronca Corp, was a member of Eastern Star and Kentucky Colonels. Hazel was married to Eugene Campbell in 1951 who preceded her in death in 1967, and her second husband, Larry Lindsay who preceded her in death in 1994. Also preceding her in death was her grandson Tyrus Campbell and 2 brothers Thomas and Robert Taylor, Jr. She is survived by 5 children, Connie Cain, Debbie (David) Varney, Gregory (Susan) Campbell, Gary (Janet) Campbell and Lara (Steve) Moon, as well as 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren,1 great great grandchild, and her brother Clyde (Penny) Taylor. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the 1st Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave, Middletown, OH 45044 with Rev. Michael Isaacs officiating, followed by a reception at the church. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019