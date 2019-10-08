|
EICHELBERGER, Hazel L. Age 82 of Washington Township passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Dayton to the late, George and Audrey (Flanders) Eichelberger. Also preceding her in death is cousins, Pam Runnels and Jill Welton. Hazel is survived by cousins, Nancy (Richard) Burton, Jim (Paula) Flanders, John Flanders, Tom (Kathi) Flanders, Dave (Susan) Flanders, Cindy Hopf, longtime friends, June, Peggy, Butch, Tim (Pat), Shirley (Dan) and many other extended family and friends. Hazel was Senior Vice President of Citizens Federal Bank for 42 years until her retirement in 1997. She was an avid golfer, loved animals, fishing, playing tennis, and was a dedicated OSU and Bengals fan. She spent her winters as a snowbird in Florida for over 20 years. Friends and family may visit from 10am-12pm on Friday, October 11 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering followed by a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Hazel will then be laid to rest in Bear Creek Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SICSA in memory of Hazel's love for animals.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019