GILBERT, Hazel 78, of West Carrollton passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Miller Farm Place. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse & Grace Collins; daughter, Joan Burchett; son, Jerry Vanderpool and brother, Broten Collins. Hazel spent most of her adult life caring for others in home health settings. She had great compassion to care for family as well. Hazel loved bingo, gambling, card games and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Hazel is survived by her sons, Jesse Burchett (Trisha) and Steve Burchett; siblings, Marvin Collins (Mabel), Doug Collins (Laquita), Ralph Collins (Betty), Cathy Papp (John), Yvonne Hall (Harold), Brenda Tuttle, Bette Cooper and Michelle McDaniel (Wayne); grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Chris, Kasey, Melissa, Danielle and Taylor as well as other relatives and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Freedom Baptist Church of Moraine 3315 Main St, Moraine, OH 45439. If desired, the family suggests donations be made to Moose Charities. Written messages may be expressed at www.NewcomerDayton.com